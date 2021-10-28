Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 33.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

UVSP stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.81. The stock had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,501. The firm has a market cap of $847.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.52. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Univest Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Univest Financial at the end of the most recent quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

