Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Ingrid Lestiyo Sells 5,000 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ingrid Lestiyo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Ingrid Lestiyo sold 4,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $558,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Ingrid Lestiyo sold 28,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $3,674,440.00.

NYSE U traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.49. 24,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,170. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $174.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion and a PE ratio of -65.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.64.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 627.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 131,405 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter worth about $9,335,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter worth about $2,581,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 19.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

