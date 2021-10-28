UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.650-$18.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Truist upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $470.29.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE:UNH opened at $453.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $412.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.92. The company has a market cap of $427.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $299.60 and a fifty-two week high of $460.44.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.