United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) VP James E. Bruno Sells 10,820 Shares

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of X stock opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.12. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.55.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. Analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on X. Argus upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 198.7% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 270.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its position in United States Steel by 50.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

