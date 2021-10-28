United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,762 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 58,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.58% of United States Cellular worth $18,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 3,529.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 53.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 124.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In related news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $125,964.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USM opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average is $34.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.63. United States Cellular Co. has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

