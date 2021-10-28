United Services Automobile Association Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 905,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355,360 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.9% of United Services Automobile Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.05% of AbbVie worth $101,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $1,835,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in AbbVie by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,623,000 after purchasing an additional 103,972 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in AbbVie by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,936,535. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $193.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.59 and a 200-day moving average of $113.12.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 49.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.70.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

