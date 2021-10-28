United Services Automobile Association Grows Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,153 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in General Mills were worth $13,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $843,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 9.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,903,000 after purchasing an additional 30,229 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 92.4% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1,851.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 11.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 65,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.95. 26,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,073,647. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.56. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $64.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

