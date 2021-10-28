United Services Automobile Association Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,954 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $26,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 66,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 522.1% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 16,670 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,595,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,825,000 after buying an additional 305,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,802,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,105,000 after buying an additional 304,311 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.36. 10,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,551. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $67.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%.

