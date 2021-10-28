United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Trimmed by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 393,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,434 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $81,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $213.48. The company had a trading volume of 15,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.60 and a 200 day moving average of $197.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.16.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

