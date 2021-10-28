Unistake (UNISTAKE) Price Hits $0.0232 on Exchanges

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 27th. Unistake has a total market cap of $4.47 million and approximately $46,755.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unistake coin can currently be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Unistake has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unistake Coin Profile

Unistake’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,907,050 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unistake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unistake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

