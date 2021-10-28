Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unicharm Corporation primarily manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, healthcare, cosmetic, household and pet care products. The Product portfolio includes Baby products which consist of Diapers, Swimming pants, Baby Wipes and Wet tissues. Feminine hygiene product consists of Napkins, Tampons, underwear and feminine care products. Household product comprises cleaning sheets, wet tissues, cosmetic puffs, anti-per spirant product and paper towel. Urinary Products includes Gentle Skin type, Pantiliner type and Incontinence Pants. It also consist mask and nursing care products. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, North America, Middle East and Africa and Oceania. Unicharm Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Unicharm alerts:

UNICY stock opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32. Unicharm has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Unicharm had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Unicharm will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unicharm (UNICY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.