Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Set at $30.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) received a $30.00 target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 38.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

Shares of UAA opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,005,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,120,000 after acquiring an additional 293,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,518,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,621,000 after purchasing an additional 621,481 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 153.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Under Armour by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,575,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,892,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,770,000 after buying an additional 146,036 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

