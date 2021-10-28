Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 127.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 191,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,291 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Under Armour by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UAA opened at $21.72 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

UAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

