Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $42.84, but opened at $47.85. Ultra Clean shares last traded at $50.49, with a volume of 14,593 shares.

The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

UCTT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $34,045.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,599,000 after buying an additional 34,835 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after acquiring an additional 18,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97.

Ultra Clean Company Profile (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.