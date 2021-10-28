UDR (NYSE:UDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

UDR (NYSE:UDR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE UDR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.45. 1,301,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,571. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,112.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $56.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average of $50.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $3,342,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $277,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $7,730,350. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Truist boosted their price target on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

