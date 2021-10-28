UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues Earnings Results

UDR (NYSE:UDR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

NYSE UDR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,571. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,112.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Get UDR alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $3,342,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $824,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,051.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $7,730,350. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.