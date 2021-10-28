UBS Group Reiterates €13.95 Price Target for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF)

UBS Group set a €13.95 ($16.41) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €11.58 ($13.62).

SDF stock opened at €14.22 ($16.73) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €5.61 ($6.60) and a fifty-two week high of €14.53 ($17.09). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €12.69 and a 200-day moving average of €11.46.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

