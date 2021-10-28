UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 68,869 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,601,178 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 68,869 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.35% of NIKE worth $865,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in NIKE by 6.1% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $7,310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,421 shares of company stock valued at $28,557,507 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $164.08. The stock had a trading volume of 103,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,510,484. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.74 and a 200 day moving average of $149.55. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.80 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

