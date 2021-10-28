UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 452,486 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,975,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 452,486 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $833,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Prologis by 70.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,000 shares of company stock worth $49,367,262 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,447. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.20. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $146.89. The firm has a market cap of $107.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist increased their target price on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

