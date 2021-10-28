UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $619.61 Million Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,757,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 303,178 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 2.47% of Yandex worth $619,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Yandex in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Yandex by 91.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Yandex in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Yandex in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YNDX traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,753. Yandex has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $82.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.01 and a 200-day moving average of $70.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 161.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.35). Yandex had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

YNDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

