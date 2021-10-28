UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,152,766 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10,984 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.2% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,405,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.23.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $49.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3,442.09. The stock had a trading volume of 107,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,865. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,353.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,381.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

