Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.94-$7.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.577-$1.597 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.Tyler Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.940-$7.020 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $492.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $492.56 target price (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $522.46.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

NYSE:TYL traded down $4.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $525.36. 150,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $474.66 and a 200 day moving average of $453.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $372.80 and a 1-year high of $535.33.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total value of $3,006,468.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.