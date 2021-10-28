TX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TXHG) Short Interest Up 2,200.0% in October

TX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TXHG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TXHG opened at $0.02 on Thursday. TX has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

About TX

TX Holdings, Inc engages in the supply, distribution, and sale of drill bits, related tools, other mining supplies, and rail products. It caters to coal mining companies and operators. The company was founded on May 15, 2000 and is headquartered in Ashland, KY.

