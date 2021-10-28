Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Shares Gap Down to $6.72

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.72, but opened at $6.49. Two Harbors Investment shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 557,774 shares traded.

TWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 target price on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.03.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.82.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 204.49%. The company had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,956,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 60.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,182,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,385 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $15,685,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6,839.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,922,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 100.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,889,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

