Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given New $65.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Twitter in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a sell rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.37.

Shares of TWTR opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 116.62 and a beta of 0.82. Twitter has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $933,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,662 shares of company stock worth $7,495,534. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 40.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

