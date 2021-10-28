Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.11% of Allegiant Travel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $179.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.48 and a 200-day moving average of $206.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.84 and a beta of 1.77. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $119.26 and a 52 week high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $278.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.45.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $728,317 over the last three months. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

