Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 93,761 New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 93,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

NJR stock opened at $37.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $44.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.78.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

