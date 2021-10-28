Truist Securities Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $700.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $640.00 to $700.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $784.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.31.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $20.71 on Thursday, hitting $685.47. The stock had a trading volume of 72,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 819.19, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $634.44 and its 200-day moving average is $564.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $693.47.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $2,676,663.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,241.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,867 shares of company stock valued at $18,292,144 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

