Truist Securiti Weighs in on Glacier Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst B. King forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

GBCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

GBCI stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.40. The company had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,925. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $67.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.55%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.