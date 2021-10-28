Truist Securiti Weighs in on Boyd Gaming Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.67 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.49. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s FY2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BYD. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $65.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $4,078,610.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,065,407.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966 over the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

