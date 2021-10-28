Truist Raises SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $850.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price raised by Truist from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $556.76 price objective (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $559.09 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $780.00 price objective (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $727.68.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $708.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $609.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $576.85. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $264.60 and a 52-week high of $759.02.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total value of $95,334.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,344 shares of company stock worth $1,360,861. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,351,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,927 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,823,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,057.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,347,000 after purchasing an additional 319,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,549,000 after acquiring an additional 215,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,179,709,000 after acquiring an additional 162,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

