TrueDeck Price Down 14.9% Over Last Week (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 28th. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. One TrueDeck coin can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $301,571.24 and approximately $35,551.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00049764 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.83 or 0.00208439 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00098691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck (TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

