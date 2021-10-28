Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) EVP Gail Lehmann Sells 7,917 Shares

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) EVP Gail Lehmann sold 7,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $932,939.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $112.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.27 and its 200-day moving average is $84.59. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TBK shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.51.
Triumph Bancorp Company Profile
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.
