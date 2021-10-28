Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) EVP Gail Lehmann Sells 7,917 Shares

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) EVP Gail Lehmann sold 7,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $932,939.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $112.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.27 and its 200-day moving average is $84.59. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46,366 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TBK shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.51.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.