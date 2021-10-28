Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triton International had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 28.03%. The company had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TRTN stock opened at $59.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.57. Triton International has a 52 week low of $35.88 and a 52 week high of $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Triton International’s payout ratio is 49.46%.

TRTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

