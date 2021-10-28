Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of EBOX opened at GBX 114.80 ($1.50) on Monday. Tritax EuroBox has a twelve month low of GBX 88.80 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 115.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 112.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

Tritax EuroBox Company Profile

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

