Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a report on Thursday, July 1st.
Shares of EBOX opened at GBX 114.80 ($1.50) on Monday. Tritax EuroBox has a twelve month low of GBX 88.80 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 115.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 112.24.
Tritax EuroBox Company Profile
Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.
