TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 178,196 shares.The stock last traded at $30.33 and had previously closed at $30.24.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSC shares. TheStreet raised TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSC. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 102,687.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

About TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.