Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Improvement in demand for railcars is aiding Trinity. The company’s leasing business is benefiting from fleet growth, higher utilization rates and increased services fees. Its measures to reward its shareholders is encouraging. Trinity launched a new $250-million share buyback program following the completion of the previous one. The company returned nearly $0.5 billion to shareholders through dividends ($69 million) and share repurchases ($405 million). However, Trinity’s operations are being hurt by supply chain disruptions, as well as labor shortages and turnover, partly due to which its shares have underperformed its industry so far this year. Additionally, increase in selling, engineering, and administrative expenses has the potential to hurt the company’s bottom line. Weakness in the Rail Products Group is also concerning.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Trinity Industries from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $26.29 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised shares of Trinity Industries from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.46.

TRN stock opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -36.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average is $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.03%.

Trinity Industries announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,481,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,964,000 after buying an additional 2,366,061 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,036,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,002,000 after purchasing an additional 957,352 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,900,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,999,000 after purchasing an additional 532,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,236,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after purchasing an additional 455,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

