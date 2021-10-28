Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $97.42

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.42 ($1.27) and traded as high as GBX 150.55 ($1.97). Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at GBX 150.55 ($1.97), with a volume of 16,859 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 144.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 97.42. The firm has a market cap of £72.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

About Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN)

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

