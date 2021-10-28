Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

TPK has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,969 ($25.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travis Perkins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,878.82 ($24.55).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

TPK opened at GBX 1,535 ($20.05) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,701.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,807.54. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,035 ($13.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.59.

In other news, insider Jasmine Whitbread sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,727 ($22.56), for a total value of £37,475.90 ($48,962.50).

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.