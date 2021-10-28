TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.760-$3.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.08 billion-$3.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.07 billion.TransUnion also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.76 to $3.79 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.45.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded up $5.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.59. 1,802,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.41. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,699 shares of company stock worth $3,205,228 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

