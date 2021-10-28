TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

TRU stock opened at $109.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.41. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $125.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

Several research firms have commented on TRU. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.45.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,205,228 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

