Traders Purchase Large Volume of Teekay LNG Partners Call Options (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 6,453 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,148% compared to the average daily volume of 287 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jonestrading cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Teekay LNG Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 10,272.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 79,100 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 7.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 357,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 316.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 115,541 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGP opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.17. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.24. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $17.24.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $142.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.53 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. This is a boost from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.94%.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

