TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.59. 67,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,159. The company has a market cap of $69.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.40. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCON shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 46.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

