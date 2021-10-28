TPT Global Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TPTW) Short Interest Update

TPT Global Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TPTW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 25,500.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,864,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TPTW stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. TPT Global Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

TPT Global Tech Company Profile

TPT Global Tech, Inc is a holding company, which provides telecommunications, medical technology and product distribution, media content for domestic and international syndication as well as technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: TPT SpeedConnect, Blue Collar, TPD MedTeh and QuickLABS, and Corporate and Other.

