TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Price Target Cut to GBX 260

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of TCAP opened at GBX 161.28 ($2.11) on Tuesday. TP ICAP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 146.16 ($1.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 263.05 ($3.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 176.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 200.66.

In other TP ICAP Group news, insider Mark Hemsley purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of £38,280 ($50,013.07). Also, insider Nicolas Breteau bought 21,000 shares of TP ICAP Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £31,290 ($40,880.59). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 53,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,658,975.

TP ICAP Group Company Profile

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

