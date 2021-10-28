TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Takes Position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,060,000. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit makes up about 0.8% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCNEU. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 23,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,447. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.00. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.21.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

