TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Takes Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,760,000. Blue Owl Capital makes up about 2.0% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP owned 0.06% of Blue Owl Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at about $194,000.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.15. 8,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,616. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OWL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.