TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target Raised to C$157.00 at Scotiabank

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TMX Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.57.

OTCMKTS TMXXF opened at $108.47 on Wednesday. TMX Group has a 1-year low of $79.40 and a 1-year high of $116.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.72.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

