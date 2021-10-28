TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) Shares Down 0.2%

TLG Immobilien AG (ETR:TLG)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €31.65 ($37.24) and last traded at €31.70 ($37.29). 15,426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 144,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.75 ($37.35).

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on TLG Immobilien in a report on Monday, October 4th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €28.90 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.84.

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is also involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, hotel, and other properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

