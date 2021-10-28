TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, an increase of 1,001.2% from the September 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE TLGA remained flat at $$9.73 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,822. TLG Acquisition One has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $9.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLGA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in TLG Acquisition One during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in TLG Acquisition One during the 2nd quarter valued at about $967,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TLG Acquisition One in the first quarter worth about $2,533,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in TLG Acquisition One in the first quarter worth about $5,728,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in TLG Acquisition One by 5,883.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 598,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 588,303 shares during the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

